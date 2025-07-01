Rain and storms still on track for the 4th

We get to enjoy a one-day break from the higher humidity today! It will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer, with a high near 88.

It will get comfortable overnight, dropping into the mid 60s for Wednesday morning.

The humidity starts to climb again Wednesday afternoon, and we keep heating up. It will be mostly sunny with low 90s. A couple isolated showers could pop up northeast of Omaha in the evening and early night, but most of us will stay dry.

Thursday will be hot and humid with low 90s and a few clouds.

The 4th of July will be hot and humid with a high near 90... if we can stay dry long enough. The timing of Friday's rain could change, but here's how things look right now. Your outdoor holiday plans look safest in the morning and early afternoon. It will likely be dry with some sunshine. In the afternoon, hit and miss showers and storms will start to pop up, with rain becoming more likely to hit your neighborhood from late afternoon into the evening. A few scattered storms will still be around into fireworks time, but there will also be dry areas. A final wave of rain is expected overnight.

There could be a few leftover hit and miss storms around Saturday, but a lot more of us will be dry all day. Highs will be near 90 with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday only brings a slim chance for rain as we cool off into the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The upper 80s continue Monday before another round of rain moves through the region late Monday or Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 92

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

High: 93

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

