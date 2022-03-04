Rain and Storms to Start the Weekend

Friday will be windy as warmer weather blows back in. Highs will be closer to 70 degrees. There will be a number of clouds, but some sunshine still gets through in parts of the day.

This evening, a few spotty showers will start to push in, followed by a few more spotty showers and storms overnight. We also stay warm overnight, only cooling into the 50s for Saturday morning.

Scattered showers and storms become more likely Saturday morning and afternoon, but there should be dry time mixed in too. A cold front moves from west to east through the region in the afternoon, and could fire off some strong to severe storms. They just begin to develop across eastern Nebraska, but become more common in western Iowa, increasing the severe weather threat there. All types of severe weather will be possible including damaging winds, pockets of large hail, and an isolated tornadoes.

The storms exit the region by the evening, but as temperatures fall quickly behind the cold front, a few pockets of snow are possible. No accumulation is expected. Before the cold front gets here, Omaha may have enough time to warm into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be cooler and a bit breezy, with highs in the low 40s.

There's a chance for snow Sunday night and into Monday morning, but mainly for cities southeast of Omaha. This could bring some minor accumulations.

Monday afternoon will be chilly with upper 30s expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday look a lot better. We get to enjoy more sunshine with highs in the low 50s.

Another chance of rain/snow mix arrives late next week. Temperatures Thursday morning start in the mid 20s and climb near 40 in the afternoon.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Rain Possible Late

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Spotty Rain/Storms

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers/Storms

Windy

High: 68

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 41

