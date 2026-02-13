Rain chances are increasing on Valentine's Day for some neighborhoods

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Temps gradually incline through the weekend

Pleasant Valentine's Day, though some may see rain

Records possible on Monday

FORECAST

The warm weather has not quit for the Omaha region this Thursday afternoon as highs climbed into the 50s and 60s. Tonight, we get chilly as we drop into the upper 20s.

More of us reach the low 60s on Friday with plenty of sun.

While most of us will stay dry on Valentine's Day, a storm system may bring some rain to neighborhoods south of I-80. It's not expected to be a washout, but check the radar before heading outdoors. In Omaha, odds are the city remains dry.

With the sunshine returning on Sunday, we get even warmer with highs cresting the mid-60s.

Monday's record is at risk with the forecast high of 67, which ties the record set in 2017. Tuesday keeps the upper 60s and even 70s going.

The first of a couple storm systems pass by Tuesday evening, bringing a rain shower or two in the evening, though most will be dry.

Wednesday stays warm, in the low 60s.

A second, bigger system may impact us on Thursday with another small rain chance. What may be more impactful, however, is an end to the well-above-average weather by late next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 29

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 59

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Chance South

High: 58

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 64

Wind: S 5-10

