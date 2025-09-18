Rain chances continue into the weekend

The best chance for rain during the morning commute will be southeast of the Omaha metro, but there are also some thick pockets of fog across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Like yesterday, a lot of today will be dry, but there will be some scattered showers and storms around the region all day. For Omaha, rain looks a little more likely from the middle to late afternoon. This keeps us mostly cloudy and cooler with mid 70s.

Most of us will be dry overnight and into the Friday morning commute as we cool off into the upper 50s and low 60s, but fog will be common.

There won't be as many pockets of rain around on Friday, but there will still be some spotty storms in the region during the second half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with more clouds than sunshine. If you're heading to a high school football game, take the rain gear, even though you may not need it.

Spotty showers and storms will still be with us Saturday, so while rain is possible during the Huskers game in Lincoln, there's a chance it stays dry. About half the region stays dry all day. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be a touch warmer with a high closer to 80. Like Saturday, about half of our neighborhoods will get hit by some scattered rain during the day, and about half our neighborhoods stay dry.

Fall arrives Monday with low 80s in the afternoon. Then, late Monday, a cold front arrives bringing a good chance for showers and storms.

Depending on how fast the cold front moves to our southeast, some of the rain could continue into Tuesday. As cooler air blows in, we'll be in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with only a small chance for rain.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Foggy Areas

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 74

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 77

