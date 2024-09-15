Rain chances increase this week: here is when the best chance to see rain is

We are two weeks into the month, and Omaha has had no rain. This has only happened 3 other times since record-keeping began in 1871. Hopefully, our luck turns next week with some rain chances.

However, we stay dry through the weekend. It's a touch warmer for Sunday with highs into the upper 80s, but we stay dry with plenty of sunshine.

Monday is the same as Sunday with highs in the middle 80s and mostly sunny. A spot shower is possible near the US-81 corridor in the morning, but the rest of us stay dry.

Tuesday brings another small rain chance, mainly in the morning and west of Omaha. Highs on Tuesday hit around 87 with a southerly breeze.

By Wednesday, a few more showers and storms will be around, but many of us look dry still. It's also a few degrees cooler with a continued breeze with highs in the mid 80s.

More spotty showers and storms are possible on Thursday, again missing a lot of us, highs are a few degrees warmer up to 89.

There are signals that we end the week on a wetter note, with more of us seeing a chance for rain and storms that continue into the weekend. We are also looking at a bigger cooldown next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 66

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 87

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 85

