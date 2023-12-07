Rain Chances to End the Week, See Who Has the Best Chance of Seeing Some:

The warm-up continues Thursday with highs near 60 and mostly sunny skies. Omaha could be near the current record high for the date of 61, set in 1918.

This time of year, big warm-ups are very short lived. A cold front will arrive Thursday night, cooling us off into the weekend.

Friday starts with sunshine, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. It will still be a warm December day in the mid 50s.

Most of us stay dry during the day, but there could be some light rain southeast of Omaha late Friday evening and overnight, mainly along and south of I-80.

Temperatures should stay warm enough to keep everything as just rain, but a few snow flakes may mix in early Saturday morning southeast of the Metro, into southwest Iowa. Little to no accumulation is expected if any snow does fall.

Saturday will be a cloudy and breezy day with lots of clouds. It will be back to the colder weather, in the upper 30s to near 40.

The wind lightens up Sunday, but we'll still be near 40 with sunshine.

We will start next week average for mid December with some sunshine, in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm!

High: 61

Record: 61 (1918)

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 36

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Overnight Showers

High: 54

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 39

