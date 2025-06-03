Rain clears out tonight, the next chance after a great Wednesday

The rain and sprinkles will continue for a few hours early this evening, exiting the region before midnight. As skies gradually clear overnight, temperatures will cool to near 50 for Wednesday morning. This may also help develop some patchy fog for the morning commute.

Once any morning fog burns off, we'll be on to a lot of morning sunshine. Clouds will start to move back in later in the afternoon, but it will be a dry, comfortable day with Wednesday's highs in the upper 70s.

We'll start the day Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, and by the second half of the day, some rain will start to move back into the region. there will be dry-time during the day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The chance at scattered showers will continue into Thursday night and early Friday morning, but the afternoon looks drier. There will be a lot of clouds on Friday, and we'll warm up into the mid 70s.

There's a slight chance at rain over the weekend, but for now Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry and just partly cloudy during the daytime hours. The best chance for rain and storms would be Saturday night. Highs over the weekend will reach the low 80s.

The low 80s continue Monday and Tuesday of next week with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Patchy Fog

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Light Wind

High: 78

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

High: 72

