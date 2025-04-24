Rain continues at times Thursday

Scattered rain and a few storms will continue on and off across our neighborhoods today. There will be plenty of dry time, but most of us will see rain at least once or twice today. We'll also be a little cooler with upper 60s.

Hit and miss rain continues tonight, but the rain should be over before the Friday morning commute. We'll start the day with temperature near 50.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 60s with some late-day sunshine.

A vast majority of us will be dry Saturday, but an isolated shower or two could pop up in the second half of the day. If you are heading to Lincoln for the spring game or other events on campus, you'll very likely be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with mid 70s. A couple spotty showers are possible, so have a backup plan ready for your outdoor plans, but most of us won't need those plans.

The wind continues to blow in from the south Monday, pumping in more heat and humidity. This will warm us up into the mid 80s. By late afternoon, some hit and miss storms will start to pop up. These will likely strengthen as they move east, likely reaching severe levels through the evening. Heavy rain, lightning, large hail, damaging wind, and a couple tornadoes will be possible. We'll continue to watch the track of the storm system, but right now, it looks like western Iowa will have a greater chance of getting hit by these storms compared to eastern Nebraska.

Behind the storm system, we'll cool off into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 64

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 67

