Rain Continues Overnight, Flooding and Storms Sunday

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible for the rest of the evening and tonight. Overall, severe weather is not expected tonight, but some areas of gusty winds and hail could be possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

The showers and storms continue on and off Sunday before we dry out Sunday night. The overall severe weather threat is not as high Sunday, but we could still see a few severe storms in the region, during the mid afternoon. The highest threat will be east and southeast of Omaha, especially down towards northwest Missouri.

With an area of low pressure moving north through the region midday, a spinny storms or two are possible. Hail and wind will be the main concern, but a tornado can't be ruled out. Sunday will also be breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

The ground is already saturated, so as each round of storms moves through, flash flooding will be possible until the drainage system can catch up. As always, if you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

We finally dry out Monday! It will be near 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be warmer with upper 70s, but we could see some scattered rain return late in the day. Rain will still be possible Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Breezy

High: 65

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 70

