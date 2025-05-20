Rain continues tonight around Omaha, unseasonably cool Tuesday & Wednesday

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 9 p.m., this includes the Omaha metro. See below for further details.

KMTV Tornado Watch for the counties shaded in red until 9 p.m.

Storms will continue for the rest of this evening, clearing out of Omaha around midnight. These storms may be capable of large hail (1.0" to 1.5"), 60-70 mph wind and brief tornadoes. We've also had a lot of rain over the last 36 hours, which is creating standing water and ponding over roads. Please do not attempt to drive through water-covered roads at night.

There could be a couple pockets of light rain still around for the morning commute, but most of us will be dry with temperatures near 60 degrees to start the day.

Tuesday will be a 'cooling day', where we start warmest in the morning and cool off for the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and we could see a few pockets of sprinkles. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 50s, dropping in the id 40s overnight.

Sunshine makes its return Wednesday, and it stays cool and breezy outside with highs in the low 60s.

We get more sunshine on Thursday with mid 60s for highs.

Scattered rain returns Friday, but there will be some dry areas as we warm up into the upper 60s.

As we start the holiday weekend Saturday, highs will be near 70, but there will be a few hit and miss pockets of rain in the region. While many stay dry, there will be enough rain to keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans.

Scattered rain could force your holiday plans inside Sunday too with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

