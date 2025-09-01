Rain ends this evening

The rain continues to push south and erode away this evening. It will be mostly cloudy with mid and upper 60s.

The last couple of showers should end overnight. Widespread fog will likely slow down the Tuesday morning commute as we cool off into the mid 50s.

Once the fog clears late Tuesday morning, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny and warmer with mid 70s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday morning, bringing scattered showers for many of us during the day. This will make us mostly cloudy and cooler with low 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with upper 60s to near 70. Late in the day, another cold front will move in. While this cold front's rain won't be as widespread, there will still be at least some hit and miss rain late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with upper 60s, making for a taste of fall.

The weekend looks very nice! It will be mostly sunny with low 70s both afternoons.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Foggy

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Little Muggy

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 72

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late PM Spotty Rain

High: 70

