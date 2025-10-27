Rain is likely tonight: here's when it is expected to start

It's a cloudy one for Monday, but it will keep temperatures steady in the mid-50s. Latest trends are keeping Monday mostly dry, though we can't completely rule out a spot shower during the day.

Rain will begin to move in from the west tonight. Most of eastern Nebraska should be seeing rain by daybreak, with it expanding into western Iowa through the morning.

Rain will continue into Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. The rain will be light, and most of our neighborhoods will see under 1" of rain. This rain will gradually start to exit the region by Tuesday night.

Tuesday gets windy behind the front, with gusts up to 35 mph beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, most, if not all of the rain will have exited the region. But the storm system stays close enough for another mostly cloudy day. We should see some late-day sunshine. Highs will be cooler than average, in the lower 50s. The average for Omaha in late October is in the upper 50s.

Thursday morning will be cold, and there will be areas around Omaha starting the day below freezing. We see sunshine return on Thursday, and the afternoon will stay cool, in the mid-50s.

Friday is Halloween, we remain dry & cool with highs in the upper 50s. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s. For now, it looks dry.

Things will stay seasonably cool for next weekend. It's looking partly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 54

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 52

