Rain keeps the heat under control midweek

Monday is starting with scattered rain west of Omaha and plenty of scattered fog across the rest of the region, but the sunshine will return this afternoon. It will also be warmer today with highs in the mid 80s.

The night will start mostly clear, giving you a good view of the full super moon. By morning, more clouds will move in as we drop into the low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. A few scattered showers will be in eastern Nebraska in the morning, likely staying west of Omaha. While an isolated shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon, most of us will be dry with upper 70s.

Scattered rain and storms will bring rain to a lot more of us late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

We get more sunshine out Wednesday afternoon helping to warm us into the low 80s.

Thursday will be breezy and warmer with mid 80s. It will be partly cloudy with only a small chance for rain.

We keep slowly warming up Friday, pushing into the upper 80s. We may have to dodge a few scattered showers during the day.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend for Pirate Fest and the Offutt Air Show.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain and Storms

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.