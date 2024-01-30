Rain Looking More Likely: Here's When

After enjoying a taste of the 50s on Monday, it will be a little cooler, but still nice, this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Anything that melts but doesn't dry will freeze back up overnight as we cool off into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning. Watch for slick spots on parking lots and sidewalks. There could also be some low clouds and a few foggy areas to start the day.

The warm-up gets back underway Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and a lot of sunshine!

Thursday also looks great with mid 50s and a few more clouds. Most of the day looks dry, but we'll start to dodge some spotty rain late in the day.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but we still manage to hit the mid 50s. We'll have to dodge some light rain most of the day, but rain starts to become more likely Friday night.

Rain will continue at times most of Saturday with the highest rain totals southwest of Omaha and the smallest totals farther northeast. It stays breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Most of the rain should end early Sunday morning, but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

The combination of the warmer weather, melting, and rain will continue the threat for ice jams and flooding along some of our rivers. As the river ice continues to move, it could dam up and increase water levels. Keep a close eye on river levels if you live along the Elkhorn, Platte, or Loup rivers.

We'll cool off a little more Monday with mid 40s and a little more sunshine.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.