Rain moves out tonight, great weekend weather on the way

Afternoon thundershowers will continue to move south this evening, clearing out altogether by 9pm. In total, some neighborhoods could manage to get another up to 1/4 inch of rainfall through Friday evening. This will be our last chance at measurable rain for a few days.

Skies will become clear tonight as colder air moves in, sending temperatures down in the upper 30s for Saturday morning. All neighborhoods should manage to stay above freezing overnight, and warm enough to prevent frost from developing.

After a cold start to Saturday morning, we are quickly back to sunny skies and milder conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be a little warmer and just as sunny with highs in the low 70s.

We'll kick off next week with more sunshine and seasonal early May temperatures in the low 70s.

A few clouds will start to move in Tuesday, but we stay dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A storm system is expected to stall out south of Omaha around the middle of next week, leaving our skies cloudier for a few days. Rain chances appear pretty limited, but we could see a few afternoon rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 39

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 72

