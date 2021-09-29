Cooling Off as Rain Returns

Our weather pattern begins to change on Wednesday with highs in the mid to high 80s ahead of an impending cold front which arrives late Wednesday.

The cold front will bring some more gloomy weather for our week along with some hit and miss rain and storm chances late Wednesday which lasts through the weekend.

Temperatures cool in the wake of the rain. Highs get to a more seasonable level with readings in the mid 70s by peak heating. There will be some lingering rain chances into the weekend with partly cloudy to mainly cloudy skies.

Even cooler early next week. We may not hit the 70 degree mark next Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

PM Rain/Storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms & Showers

Mild

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Scattered Rain/Storms

Cooler

High: 76

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Chance of Rain

High: 75

