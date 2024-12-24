Rain returns after cooling off for Christmas

Fog will slowly clear through the rest of the morning, but with temperatures below freezing, watch for a few slick spots in the thicker areas of fog.

We continue to cool off today. Highs will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Neighborhoods west of the Omaha metro have a better chance of seeing some afternoon sunshine, which will get some of you into the low 40s.

Foggy areas will likely pop up again into Christmas morning as we drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but neighborhoods west of Omaha could squeeze out a little more sunshine late in the day. Highs will be near 40, keeping us a touch above average for Christmas.

Spotty and very light rain will start to pop up across the region Thursday for Kwanza. There will be just enough rain around to keep things cloudy and gloomy most of the day. It might not look great, but we should warm up into the mid 40s.

Rain will be more likely Friday, especially in Omaha and western Iowa. Some cities west of Omaha could get missed by the rain as the center of low pressure will be well to the east of us. This keeps us cloudy, but we keep warming up. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday looks a lot drier, but there could still be a couple isolated leftover showers in the region. There will be a lot more clouds than sunshine, but we stay above average, with upper 40s.

Sunday brings us a little more sunshine as we continue to flirt with 50 degrees.

We cool off into the mid 40s Monday with the help of some scattered rain. Some of that rain could change into a little snow Monday night.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 40

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 45

