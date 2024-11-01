Rain returns for the first weekend of November.

It gets a little breezy today as the wind shifts back out of the south. This will help our mostly sunny skies get us a little warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The wind will lighten up some by the time our high school football games start. At kickoff, we will be in the mid 50s, and we drop into the upper 40s by the time you're heading home.

A few clouds start to move in overnight, but we should be able to squeeze out some sunshine Saturday morning with lows near 40 in Omaha.

By late Saturday morning, hit and miss showers begin to move into southeast Nebraska from the south. While morning tailgates might be dry, the Huskers game will probably see some rain. These will push farther northeast through the afternoon towards Omaha and Council Bluffs, and towards Denison by late afternoon. The rain won't be for everyone, but more than half of eastern NE and western IA should see rain. It will be breezy with low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be more common on Sunday, but there will be dry time mixed in. It will also be breezy and a little warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.

Beneficial rain will continue to fall Monday with more scattered showers and storms at times. Highs will be in the low 60s.

While a couple leftover spotty showers could continue into Tuesday morning, most of Election Day looks dry. It will also be cooler with highs in the mid 50s and some afternoon sunshine.

We stay in the mid 50s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will also be in the mid 50s with a few clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 40

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 66

