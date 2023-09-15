Rain Returns Friday, Nice Weekend

The rain will slowly move southeast through Friday morning, getting into the I-80 corridor from late morning into the early afternoon. The rain will shift southeast of Omaha through the afternoon, then into northwest Missouri Friday night. A few storms could mix in with the showers, but no severe weather is expected.

Friday will also be cooler, likely hitting the mid 70s early in the afternoon. We'll start to cool off a little more quickly than normal into the evening. Our Friday night football games in the metro will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Saturday could start with some leftover clouds, but we will get more sunshine out for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s in Omaha, but Lincoln likely hits the low 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in southwest Iowa, but most cities stay dry.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with upper 70s.

The wind picks up a bit early next week, helping to blow in some warmer weather. Monday will be in the mid 80s with a small chance for some rain to end the day.

Tuesday will also be breezy with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine. The day could end with another round of scattered rain across the region.

We'll dip into the low 80s in the middle of next week, and we keep the chance for rain late each day.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Clearing Skies

A little breezy

High: 78

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 76

