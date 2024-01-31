Rain Returns Late in the Week

After cooling off a little Tuesday, the warm-up gets back underway Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and a lot of sunshine! Some cities south of I-80 will easily push into the 60s. North of Omaha, low and mid 50s will be more common.

More of us will be able to stay above freezing overnight and into Thursday morning, including Omaha, where we will only drop into the mid 30s. More clouds arrive overnight with a few foggy areas possible again.

The warmer weather continues Thursday with mid 50s, but there will be a lot more clouds. Most of us will stay dry, but there will be some spotty and light rain to dodge. Cities south of Omaha will have a slightly better chance of getting hit by the rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but we still manage to hit the low 50s. We'll have to dodge some scattered light rain, mainly in the second half of the day.

Rain becomes more likely and widespread Friday night and into Saturday morning. The rain will continue at times Saturday. Cities northeast of Omaha have the best chance of staying dry, and the highest rain totals will be southwest of Omaha... where some cities will see between 0.5 to 1 inch of rain. It will stay breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the rain will move west out of our area, making for a dry Sunday afternoon. It will still be mostly cloudy and breezy, and a little cooler, with upper 40s.

We keep the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine.

The combination of the warmer weather, melting, and upcoming rain will continue the threat for ice jams and flooding along some of our rivers. As the river ice continues to move, it could dam up and increase water levels. Keep a close eye on river levels if you live along the Elkhorn, Platte, or Loup rivers.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 36

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

Breezy

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.