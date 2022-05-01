Rain returns Monday

Temperatures stay mild through Sunday evening and drop to near 40 degrees by early Monday morning. Clouds will slowly move back in overnight, too. The wind finally lightens up a bit, but stays out of the north.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with spotty showers in the morning becoming more widespread throughout the day. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not expecting any severe weather. It looks to just be some beneficial soaking rains for eastern NE and western IA with most of us seeing between a half inch to an inch of rain.

We bounce back to near 60 Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday.

Rain chances return for more of us late Wednesday into Thursday and some of it even tries to linger into Friday with highs still in the upper 50s and low 60s each day.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Mild

Low: 41

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain

High: 50

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Chance of Showers

High: 59

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.