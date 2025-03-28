Rain returns on a cooler and breezy weekend

A few thunderstorms will pop up over northeast Nebraska this evening and could be capable of some hail and gusty winds. Overall, the severe weather threat for today is pretty low. These storms will likely clear up before reaching Omaha.

It will be a warm evening and another very mild night with less gusty wind and lows in the mid 50s for Saturday morning

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. There will be quite a bit of dry time during the day, especially in the morning. By early afternoon, we will start to see a few thundershowers pop up, which will continue through the rest of the day. Once again, one or two of these afternoon and evening storms could be capable of producing hail and gusty winds. It will be another breezy day with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday is now looking a lot drier than we were thinking the last couple of days. While there will still be a few spotty pockets of rain around during the day and a few snowflakes at night, most of the day will be dry. It still looks breezy and cooler though, with highs in the mid 40s.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts will vary, but many of our neighborhoods could get up to a 1/4" of rainfall this weekend. The best place to get that rainfall will be north of Omaha.

We start to see the sunshine return to start out Monday, helping to get us back into the low 50s.

Tuesday is Election Day in Omaha, and you may need your rain gear to vote thanks to some scattered rain. We continue to warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s, but it will be breezy. Rain and even a few thunderstorms become more likely Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Once the morning rain clears up, Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, but we should get back to 60 degrees.

The low 60s continue Thursday with lighter wind and more sunshine.

