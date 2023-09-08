Rain Returns This Weekend

Air quality is much better today as the last of the wildfire smoke clears across the region.

Friday will be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s with low humidity.

It will be cooler tonight. Omaha will cool off to about 60 degrees, but a lot of cities outside of the metro will drop into the 50s.

Saturday starts with mostly sunny skies, but a few more clouds move in for the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible at any point west of Omaha, but there's a better chance for a little rain making it into eastern Nebraska in the evening and night. Most of us stay dry with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front arrives Sunday, cooling us off and bringing our best chance for rain over the next week. With mostly cloudy skies and cooler air blowing in, temperatures will stay under 80. A few hit and miss showers will be around the region through a lot of the day, but rain becomes more likely in the evening and night.

By Monday morning, any leftover rain will likely be south of Omaha. Skies will clear through the day, and it will be very cool. We will be about 10 degrees below average, in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with low 70s.

Our fall preview continues midweek with highs in the mid 70s and a lot of sunshine.

