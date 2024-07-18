Rain Returns This Weekend, Here's the Latest Timing and Amounts

It will be another cool and comfortable summer night in Omaha. Temperatures overnight will not get as cold, but we should be near 60 in many areas by Friday morning.

Friday starts with a lot of sunshine, but more clouds move in during the afternoon. A few spotty showers may try to develop Friday afternoon, but many spots will likely stay dry through the evening as we warm up into the low 80s again.

Rain may hold off until after midnight, but showers and non-severe storms become more likely and widespread after 12 a.m. and into Saturday morning. We'll be dodging scattered rain and storms for most of Saturday, so have an indoor backup plan for any outdoor events. A few storms may be strong over southeastern Nebraska in the late afternoon, capable of damaging wind. When dry, it will be a cloudy day with highs only in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy as we dodge some leftover scattered rain, but more neighborhoods will be able to stay dry in the second half of the weekend than the first half. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Weekend rain totals of 0.25 to 0.5 inches will be common, but areas that get hit by multiple storms could easily push over an inch.

We have to keep some small chances for rain around early in the next workweek, but we should see more sunshine, warming us into the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

There's a better chance of keeping everyone dry Wednesday with mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 83

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 76

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain and Storms

High: 77

