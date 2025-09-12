Rain returns to end the hot weekend

We have a few isolated showers and storms moving through our neighborhoods this morning, which will continue into the early afternoon. There won't be many of them, so most of us stay dry. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, hot, and breezy. Highs will be in the low 90s in Omaha.

The wind will lighten up early tonight, but it will be warm for our Friday night football games. We will still be in the low to mid 80s as they wrap up. By morning, we will cool off to about 70 degrees.

It stays hot and breezy Saturday with mid 90s and more sunshine than clouds. In Lincoln, the Huskers will kick off in the mid 80s, but it will be in the low 90s by the end of the game. Take it easy and stay hydrated!

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, helping to keep the heat a little more under control. Highs will be just shy of 90. The day starts dry, but a few spotty showers and storms will start to move in from the west during the afternoon. Shower and storms will become more common during the evening and night.

Most of us will be dry Monday, although there could be a couple leftover spotty showers around. We will be in the upper 80s with more sunshine.

Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some of our neighborhoods will be dry, but there will be scattered rain and storms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Scattered rain and storms will continue Wednesday, helping to cool us off into the low 80s.

We continue to cool off Thursday, down into the upper 70s, with only a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 95

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 89

