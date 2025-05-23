Rain returns to Omaha for Memorial Day weekend, but there will be dry time

The scattered rain will stay around for much of Friday evening before drying out overnight. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with temperatures in the low 50s for Saturday morning.

The first half of Saturday now looks mostly dry, but by mid-afternoon, spotty showers will start to pop back up, mainly west of Omaha. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs near 70. By evening, the rain will start to become more likely around Omaha and will continue into Saturday night.

There will still be a few lingering rain showers into Sunday morning, especially south of Omaha, but the rest of Sunday will bring mainly dry weather. It will be a little cooler in the afternoon and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with low 60s, which is about 15 degrees below average for late May. Many of your outdoor holiday plans will have to dodge spotty rain showers, which could be around at any point of the day. So have an indoor backup plan ready, just in case. Rain becomes more likely Monday evening and night.

Some rain will still be around Omaha for Tuesday morning, but it should clear out for the second half of the day. It will be another cloudier day with highs in the mid 60s.

We should see some sunshine and drier weather return Wednesday, aiding temperatures get back to near 70. Another round of rain will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 67

