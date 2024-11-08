Rain returns to start the weekend.

There's a few pockets of thick fog around the region again this morning, but most of us will just see some thin fog until it clears after the morning commute.

Clouds have moved back in, and we'll stay mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will still be similar to yesterday, in the mid and upper 50s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

By late Friday afternoon, a few hit and miss showers will start to push into southeast Nebraska, but most of us will still be dry through the evening commute. Widespread rain will start to move into southeast Nebraska after the evening commute, and it will get closer to Omaha during the second half of our high school playoff games. There's a chance the rain could hold off until the games end, but take your rain gear to be safe.

More rain will continue to overtake the rest of the region overnight and into Saturday morning. By the time most of us wake up on Saturday, we'll be down to some scattered rain. Most of Saturday afternoon looks dry, but there will be some hit and miss rain around through the night. It will be breezy and cooler with low 50s.

Sunday will be dry with clearing skies. The afternoon sunshine will help push us into the upper 50s.

Veterans Day still looks nice for any outdoor events you have. It will be mostly sunny with temperatures flirting with 60.

There's a better chance to hit the low 60s Tuesday afternoon, but there will be a few more clouds around.

A cold front that pushes through the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday will try to kick off some rain, but it's still not a guarantee.

Behind the cold front, we'll cool off into the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Breezy

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 53

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Warmer

High: 58

