Rain returns with cooler weather

Cooler weather will be blowing in today behind last night's cold front. As the cooler weather moves in, a few isolated showers will pop up, but many of us stay dry all day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Hit and miss showers will continue for a handful of neighborhoods overnight. The spotty rain could make for a few wet roads during the Tuesday morning commute with temperatures in the low 50s.

Scattered showers become more common Tuesday. There will be a lot of dry time, but a majority of us will see rain at some point during the day. This keeps us mostly cloudy with mid 60s.

A warm front arrives Wednesday, and the wind will begin to pick up out of the south. This will warm us up into the upper 70s with more clouds than sunshine. An isolated shower or two could pop up, but most of us will be dry.

Thursday will be windy and warmer with low 80s. We'll keep in a small chance for rain, but like Wednesday, most of our neighborhoods stay dry.

A cold front arrives early Friday, bringing a better chance for rain. We start to cool off with mid 70s in the afternoon.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and cooler. Saturday will be in the upper 60s, followed by mid 60s Sunday.

