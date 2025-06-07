Rain showers Saturday and Sunday, nearing 90 next week

Widespread rain will move in to the Omaha region just before sunrise Saturday morning, and a few thundershowers may mix in. These storms will not be strong, but we could see some heavy downpours, especially south of Omaha. This rain will likely last all morning, clearing out for the afternoon.

By Saturday afternoon, some sunshine will be out with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will pass through Omaha on Sunday, kicking up the wind and a few more midday rain showers. It will be slightly cooler and less humid out with highs in the mid 70s.

In total, we could see a tenth of an inch of rain this weekend. Lowest rain totals will be north of Omaha, and highest totals will be south where 0.25" or more may be possible.

The wind stays breezy Monday and we'll back to some sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 70s, making for a great afternoon. Nights will be cool again, in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and closer to average with low 80s.

The summer heat starts to kick in for the second half of next week. It gets breezy again Wednesday with upper 80s and a lot of sunshine.

More heat and humidity will move into the region Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with upper 80s and a heat index in the low 90s.

Clouds and potentially some thunderstorms will move back into the region on Friday. So stay tuned as the first day of the College World Series could line up with either high heat or thunderstorms. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Storms

Afternoon Sun

High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Rain by Morning

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 76

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 77

