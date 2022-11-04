Rain Showers Turn To Snow

The rain will continue at times through Friday afternoon, but in northeast Nebraska where it will be colder, wet snow could start to mix in. It will be chilly and breezy with highs in the mid 40s. The rain starts to become more scattered by the end of the day, but a lot of our high school football games likely get hit by a couple showers.

Rain totals could reach two inches towards northwest Missouri, with smaller totals as you head farther northwest. Omaha likely gets between 0.5 to 1.5 inches, and northeast Nebraska could stay under half an inch.

After midnight, the rain starts to mix with snow, and eventually changes into wet snow. Some of this lingers into Saturday morning. There is growing consensus that we could see a slushy accumulation between 1 and 3 inches.

Skies clear Saturday afternoon, letting in more sunshine. It will be breezy and not as cold, with highs in the low 50s.

With more sunshine, we make it into the high 50s Sunday. We keep the sunshine and upper 50s for Monday.

Election Day Tuesday brings more clouds and a small chance for some light rain. It will be breezy and warmer, with highs in the high 60s.

Light rain is possible again Wednesday, but we stay in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Breezy

High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Showers Changing To Snow

Cold

Low: 32

SATURDAY

AM Snow

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 59

