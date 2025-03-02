Rain & snow return Tuesday, with the potential of blizzard-like conditions

It will be a breezy, but overall pretty quiet Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling off into the upper 30s for Monday morning.

Monday will be a breezy, but mainly dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Most of Monday should be dry, but heading into Monday night some rain will begin moving in out from the south, and continues off and on through much of the day Tuesday. We could even hear a little bit of thunder throughout, but severe weather is not expected. Some of this rain may be heavy at times, and many neighborhoods could end up with over 0.50" of rain when the rain is all done.

Tuesday will be a very windy day with gusts up to 55 mph. Temperatures by late Tuesday morning will reach the mid 50s, but will quickly drop into the low 30s by late Tuesday afternoon, allowing for rain to change over to snow for the Tuesday evening commute. This snow would be pretty heavy and combined with gusty winds will lead to near blizzard-like conditions Tuesday evening

Snow amounts will range anywhere from an inch to three inches around the region, but some heavier snow will be possible in west and northwest Iowa.

The strong, gusty winds will continue into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be cooler, in the low 40s, meaning any snowfall from the night before will melt away quickly.

Clouds return Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Another chance for rain or snow is possible Friday, followed by drier and season weather for the upcoming weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 39

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Overnight Rain

High: 60

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Rain, then Evening Snow

Breezy Afternoon

High: 56

