Rain to clear up tonight, A chilly Halloween in Omaha

Severe storms could produce areas of damaging wind and pockets of hail. A couple of tornadoes will also be possible in very far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings in case one is issued for your neighborhood. The severe weather threat likely ends by 8 p.m. in our part of the region.

Overnight, there will be some bonus scattered rain, but we will be dry with clearing skies for the Thursday morning commute. We'll start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Halloween will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. It won't be too breezy, but you'll notice the wind at times. It will be chilly for the trick-or-treaters as Omaha cools into the upper 40s around 7 at night.

Friday looks breezy and a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Scattered rain should bring a lot of us more rain over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. This keeps us mostly cloudy, but we will still warm up into the 60s both days.

The scattered rain continues into Monday of next week, with mid 60s for highs. We could see another round of thunderstorms mix in on Monday, too.

We're likely dry for Election Day on Tuesday, but it will be cooler with mid 50s and some sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 55

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 62

