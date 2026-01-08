RAIN TO SNOW: Thursday is a soggy day with rain, wind, and evening snow

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Rain changes to snow this afternoon

Small snow chance SE on Friday

Snow showers for some on Saturday

FORECAST:

After breaking records yesterday, today it's back to reality as a strong storm system brings a variety of weather to Nebraska and Iowa.

Rain moves into the region mid-to-late Thursday morning and will be scattered for the rest of the day. We all will see rain at some point. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, and we could even hear a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall amounts will range from very little over NE Nebraska to over 1/2" in Omaha & Southeast. Temperatures will be in the low 40s for most of the day.

As colder air moves into the region Thursday afternoon, some of this rain will change over to snow across northeast Nebraska. This changeover could happen in Omaha after 7 pm. All precipitation is east of the city by midnight and out of our viewing area by the predawn hours on Friday.

Snowfall totals will depend on the speed of the cold air. If the cold transition is faster, then we could see 1-2" across the area. If that cold air struggles to arrive, we end up with less than 1".

Depending on the amount of snow, some issues are possible for the Friday AM commute. We will also have to watch for any wet roads that freeze over tonight, too.

Friday will be cloudy and mostly dry, with a returning chance of snow in the evening. This second round of snow will mostly stay southeast of Omaha. Amounts will be under 1".

A final round of snow is expected on Saturday, accompanied by gusty "snow bursts". These are quick hits of snow and 30 mph winds that temporarily reduce visibility or drop a fast dusting. Not everyone will see them, but they could happen at any point in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cold, but sunny and quiet with highs in the mid-30s.

Another warm-up begins next week with highs in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Evening Snow

High: 43

Wind: NW 15-25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Ends

Low: 28

Wind: NW 15-25

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Snow SE

High: 38

Wind: N 5-15

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Quick Hits of Snow

High: 35

Wind: N 15-25

