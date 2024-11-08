Rain to start out the weekend in Omaha, but drier by Veteran's Day

Rain showers will begin to move in to eastern Nebraska this evening, followed by western Iowa closer to midnight. It will remain cool, in the low 50s this evening.

More rain will continue to overtake the rest of the region overnight and into Saturday morning. By the time most of us wake up on Saturday, we'll be down to some scattered rain. We'll start out Saturday morning in the mid 40s.

Most of Saturday afternoon looks dry, but there will be some hit and miss rain around through the night. It will be breezy and cooler with low 50s.

Sunday will be dry with clearing skies. The afternoon sunshine will help push us into the upper 50s.

Veterans Day still looks nice for any outdoor events you have. It will be mostly sunny with temperatures flirting with 60.

There's a better chance to hit the low 60s Tuesday afternoon, but there will be a few more clouds around.

A cold front that pushes through the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday will try to kick off some rain, but it's still not a guarantee.

Behind the cold front, we'll cool off into the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Breezy

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 53

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Warmer

High: 58

