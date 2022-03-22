Rain turning into snow.

The rain to snow transition then pushes east through the day, likely happening between late morning and early afternoon in Omaha. Strong winds Tuesday, up to 40- mph, will blow the snow as it falls, reducing visibility for drivers. With temperatures above freezing and a fairly warm ground, most of the snow will melt as it falls, but it could fall hard enough to briefly accumulate. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected from Norfolk to York, but everyone else should see between nothing to 1 inch of wet, short-lived snow. Rain totals likely reach 1-2 inches for most cities.

Tuesday will also be a lot colder with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s most of the day.

A few pockets of leftover rain and snow could linger across western Iowa into Wednesday, but most of us will be dry. We stay cold and windy with highs in the low 40s again.

We spend the rest of the workweek slowly warming back up. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday brings a lot more sunshine, but also more wind, helping to warm us into the mid 50s.

The weekend looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the upper 50s both afternoons.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain to Snow

Windy

High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Showers And Some Snow

Windy

Low: 33

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 42

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 48

