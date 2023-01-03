Rain turns into snow.

Most of Tuesday's wintry mix will be along and north of the I-80 corridor. Omaha may see some freezing rain late Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. The rain and freezing rain will change into snow across the region Tuesday afternoon, with most of it ending Tuesday night.

The greatest impacts from this storm will be northwest of Omaha. The greatest threat for accumulating ice will be generally along and north of a line from Columbus, to Tekamah, to Denison... although a few pockets of freezing rain could reach south to I-80. The combination of ice and winds up to 35 mph could bring down a few branches, so avoid parking under trees early this week in cities with ice. Also avoid walking under trees or letting the pets play under them. Keep your technology charged, just in case you lose power.

Snow totals will also be highest in northeast Nebraska. Cities around Norfolk and Wayne could see between 3-7 inches on top of the ice. Snow totals are more uncertain farther southeast in cities like Columbus, Tekamah, and Denison. A small temperature difference will make the difference between more ice vs. more snow... but we have totals of 1-4 inches in those areas generally north of I-80. Along I-80, including Omaha and Lincoln, there won't be as much snow. We expect 0-1 inch in the metro.

There could be a couple leftover snowflakes Wednesday, but no new accumulation. It will still be a little breezy with highs in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies.

We start to see a little more sunshine Thursday and we reach back into the low 30s; a touch below average for early January.

Things briefly warm up Friday with upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. We could see a few snowflakes floating around throughout the day.

Then we cool off again for the weekend. Even with more sunshine, highs will be in the low 30s both afternoons.

A bump in temperatures is back Monday with highs in the upper 30s again.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix and Snow

Breezy

Afternoon: 30

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snowing Ending

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow

Breezy

High: 29

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 30

