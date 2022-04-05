Rain & Wind Make A Comeback

The winds kicks back in Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a number of scattered showers. About half of us stay dry, and about half of us see some light rain, with the better rain chances between lunch and the evening commute. Even with the spotty rain today, the fire danger will be high, so no outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We get a break from the clouds and stronger winds overnight, which could let in some sunshine early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Winds will be blowing around 40 mph Wednesday afternoon, blowing in some cooler weather. This will cool us off into the mid 50s. A lot of cities stay dry, but there will be a few pockets of very light rain. Most of it will be between the lunch hour and evening commute again.

Temperatures continue to fall Thursday with strong winds. We only warm into the upper 40s. Scattered pockets of light rain and snow will be likely. Cities north of I-80 will have the better chance of seeing snow, and cities south of I-80 will have a better chance of more rain vs. snow. Snow accumulation isn't looking too likely, but we could end up with some light snow sticking to grassy areas northeast of Omaha.

The wind will start to lighten up Friday, but it will still be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40s again with clearing skies.

The weekend brings a great warm-up! It will be cold Saturday morning, but highs will be in the low 60s for the spring game. Don't forget the sunscreen, because there will be a lot of sunshine.

More clouds start to move in for the second half of the weekend, but we could make it into the low 70s!

