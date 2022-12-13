Rainy & Blustery Tuesday

Widespread rain sticks around for the first half of the day Tuesday. After lunchtime, we will see the widespread rain turn back into scattered showers. Many locations could see rainfall amounts from 0.5" to an 1". Some much needed moisture! Winds remain strong with some gusts upwards of 45-50 mph! Make sure any decorations or outdoor furniture can't blow away. Highs will be in the mid 40s with cloudy skies.

Towards the evening hours, we'll see the winds die down a bit and the clouds break, too. Partly cloudy overnight as we drop back below freezing. Be cautious for possible slick spots Wednesday morning.

The cold side of the system moves in on Wednesday, winds will still remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph possible, but this time from the north bringing in the cooler air. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s for Wednesday. As the system sits over us, enough moisture will be around for some snowflakes or light snow showers late Wednesday, but accumulations in our area look minimal.

Thursday is similar to Wednesday with highs in the 30s, strong winds up to 35mph, and scattered snow showers. We could see some snow accumulate at this point. Mainly, along and north of I-80, there's a chance of seeing a trace up to an inch of snow form. Northwest of the Omaha metro could see an inch to 3 inches. Places like Wayne, Norfolk, and Pender have a chance of seeing these numbers.

The wind sticks around on Friday, but the storm system finally pulls away for Saturday. It will leave behind very cold temperatures into the weekend.

We will likely stay in this very cold pattern for most if not all of next week.

TUESDAY

Overcast

Widespread Rain

Gusty

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Late Snow Showers

Breezy

High: 36

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Cold

Some Snow Showers

High: 30

