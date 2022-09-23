Rainy Start To Friday

Scattered rain showers reach across the area on Friday morning, but only about half of us get hit by a shower. It is something you want to keep in mind for the drive into work.

Clouds linger through the afternoon, but they'll start to clear late in the day from west to east. Cities west of Omaha who see the sunshine earlier could make it to the low 70s. Omaha likely tops out in the mid 60s, and western Iowa will be in the low 60s. It will also be breezy, making it feel even cooler.

The sunshine returns for everyone this weekend, warming us all up closer to average. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with a high in the lower 80s in Omaha. It will still be breezy, with some wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. We might see some areas have to deal with wind gusts nearing 30 mph, again.

The mid 70s continue Monday with a lot of sunshine before we briefly drop into the low 70s for Tuesday on Wednesday.

The dry and sunny weather continues in the second half of the workweek with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 81

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 74

