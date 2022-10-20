Reaching Back Above Average

We continue the warm-up Thursday with highs in the upper 60s with more sunshine returning.
Friday, we stay above average as we reach to the high 70s!
The weekend looks to be even warmer with low 80s on Saturday and with a bigger jump to the mid 80s on Sunday.
Most of the weekend looks dry, but that chances by Sunday evening. There's a chance that we could see storms Sunday night into Monday morning. There are a lot of details to be worked out yet, but some of these storms have the potential to pack a bit of a punch.
After that cold front moves through on late Sunday, our temperatures plummet back to the low 60s Monday afternoon. We still might need to dodge some of those leftover showers throughout the day.
Cooler air is back in the forecast midweek with highs in the 50s Tuesday.
This pattern continues into Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 72
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Warmer
Low: 44
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 78
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 82
