Warming Above Freezing

It will be breezy today, but that wind is blowing in from the south, helping to warm us up. After a cloudy start to the day, we will see a lot more sunshine in the afternoon, helping to get us into the mid 30s.

We stay more comfortable overnight, only cooling off into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.

The wind continues to blow in warmer weather Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Rain will start to push into northeast Nebraska by early Thursday morning, eventually mixing with snow in the afternoon. Most of this will stay northwest of Omaha, but the metro could get clipped by some of the rain and snow by the end of the day. The rest of us the region stays dry with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low 40s.

Some sunshine mixes back in with the clouds Friday as we continue to warm into the low 40s.

The stretch of low 40s continues to end 2022 on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 40.

Our next chance for widespread rain and snow across the region will be next Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 36

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 43

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow (NW)

High: 43

