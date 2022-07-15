Reaching Near The Triple Digits

Be prepared for the return of extreme heat! Friday will push us back into the upper 90s, but it will feel closer to 105°. Plenty of sunshine and humidity throughout the day, too. It's important to remember to stay hydrated and try to limit outdoor activity.

There's a slight chance of some people seeing more scattered showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning. However, most of us will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

There's a small chance a light rain shower makes it into the region Saturday morning, but there's a better chance for some hit and miss storms in the second half of the day. This keeps a lot more clouds around and helps to keep us a touch cooler. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring us back into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

The warm-up is back in full swing to kick off the workweek. Monday brings us back into the mid 90s and Tuesday will push us into the high 90s. Both days are expected to be mostly sunny.

The heat continues midweek.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms Early

High: 98

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 89

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 91

