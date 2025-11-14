Record-breaking warmth likely today

We start Friday morning in the 40s with areas of patchy fog southeast of Omaha.

Once the fog clears, a big warm-up and potential record highs are on the way! We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. A few neighborhoods west of Omaha could reach 80. The record high in Omaha is 76, set back in 1964.

A dry cold front arrives as the weekend begins, ushering in slightly cooler air and breezy winds early Saturday morning. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s, falling to the upper 50s for Sunday.

Monday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered rain and highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday will be drier and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

We'll see another chance for rain mid-week with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 77

Record: 76 (1964)

Wind: S 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 52

Wind: SW 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler & Breezy

High: 67

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 58

Wind: E 5-10

