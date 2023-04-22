Record cold Sunday morning.

We're gearing up for a chilyl night! Our forecast low of 26° Sunday morning would break the current record low of 28° in Omaha from 2013. This means we could wake up to widespread frost for the start of Sunday.

The wind finally lightens up Sunday, and we start to warm back up with highs in the mid 50s! We'll see some nice intervals of sunshine, but it won't be very widespread.

We inch closer to average Monday with low 60s and cloudy skies. Despite the warmer weather, we stay below average by a few degrees. There could be a spotty shower, but most of us stay dry.

Tuesday brings a better chance for rain, but mainly for areas south of I-80. Highs will be near 60 with mostly cloudy skies.

Low 60s continue through Wednesday as do the mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday brings some of the warmest weather we'll see this week. It's the closest we get to average with mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We have another chance of seeing rain on Friday and it lingers into Saturday. This time it will also be breezy as temperatures cool down.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Skies Clearing

Cold

Record: 28 (2013)

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Lighter Wind

High: 54

MONDAY

Overcast Skies

Isolated Rain

High: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 60

