Record Cold To Start Our Tuesday

It sure is a frigid start to our Tuesday and we have officially broken our record low temperature from 1972 at 20°! You won't want to forget that coat on your way out the door.

It will be another cold day ahead of us. Temperatures stay about 20-25° below average as we only reach into the low to mid 40s this afternoon. The silver lining is that the breeze won't be as prominent as it was on Monday. However, it will still feel closer to the upper 30s with the wind chill factor.

Overnight temperatures into Wednesday morning will give us another frigid start. We drop back down into the high teens and low 20s. This gives another chance to see some frost form.

Things start to turn around for us on Wednesday. Temperatures reach back into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will mix in from time-to-time.

We continue the warm-up Thursday with highs in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday we reach back above average as we return to the mid 70s!

The weekend looks to be even warmer with upper 70s on both days, and flirting with 80° on Sunday. Both days will be windy though.

Although this week looks dry, we will possibly move into a more active weather pattern the following week with a rain chance next Monday.

