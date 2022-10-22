Record Heat and Severe Storm Threat Sunday

With a little more wind than normal, we stay warm overnight, only cooling into the low 60s for Sunday morning.

The wind really ramps up Sunday, but it keeps blowing in the warmer weather. Winds around 50 mph at times will cause a very high fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could quickly spread out of control. Highs will be in the upper 80s, which would break the current record for the date of 84, set in 1899.

A cold front arrives late Sunday, kicking off some hit and miss storms. While a lot of cities stay dry, some of the storms could reach severe levels. The best chance for anything being severe will be between 6 pm and midnight. The main threat will be damaging winds, but a couple pockets of hail or an isolated tornado can't be ruled out either.

Behind the cold front, strong winds blow in cooler weather. Monday will be breezy in the morning, but the wind will lighten up for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain is also possible, but the best chance will be southeast of Omaha.

The sunshine returns Tuesday, helping to get us back to 60 degrees in the afternoon after a chilly morning.

Wednesday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

We end the workweek with upper 50s, a few clouds mixing in with the sun, and a small rain chance Thursday.

We could get back to 60 Saturday with a lot of sunshine.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Windy

Spotty Storms Late

High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Windy

Low: 52

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Rain Southeast

High: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 60

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.