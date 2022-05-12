Severe Storms Possible Late Thursday

Record heat continues Thursday. Stronger winds out of the south will continue to pump in the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s, easily breaking the current record for Omaha of 93 set in 1956. There will be more sunshine than clouds. Make sure you pets have a cool and shaded place with access to water all day.

A cold front pushes in from the west tonight, kicking off a number of strong to severe storms. The storms will be weakening as they move in, but there is a good chance they could still be severe, especially in eastern Nebraska. A few spotty storms could move into northeast Nebraska around the evening commute, providing a small tornado threat and large hail threat. As the storms move closer to the Omaha metro around 9-10 pm, the threat will shift to mainly damaging winds and a few pockets of larger hail. The storms will continue to weaken and become more scattered as they push into western Iowa closer to midnight.

Most of the rain ends overnight, but a few leftover showers could linger into the Friday morning commute down towards northwest Missouri. We will cool into the low 60s.

More comfortable weather moves in for Friday afternoon. Skies clear early in the day, then we warm into the low 80s in the afternoon with low humidity.

The weekend brings a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of it will be dry, but we'll have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms late Saturday.

We will be in the low 80s Saturday, followed by upper 70s on Sunday. The humidity will stay low, letting us cool off into the 50s both mornings.

We stay within a couple degrees of 80 for the first half of next week. There will be a small chance for rain late each day.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 97

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 82

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 82

