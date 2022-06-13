Record Heat Monday

The high heat continues to blow in today from the south with winds around 30 mph. With partly cloudy skies, we will top out near 103 degrees, breaking the record of 101 from 1952. The humidity will make it feel closer to 108. Take plenty of water breaks in the shade or air conditioning if you have to be outside today. Also, make sure your pets have a cool, shaded place to be with access to water!

We stay warm and breezy tonight, only cooling off into the low 80s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will also be very hot and muggy with highs flirting with 100 in most cities. A cold front will move in from the northwest in the afternoon, likely sparing northeast Nebraska from the 90s. This cold front will then help kick off numerous storms starting in the evening, then continuing into the night. A couple of these could be strong to severe.

A few spotty showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day will be dry. We pull back the heat slightly, but it will still be muggy with highs near 90 and partly cloudy skies.

We push back into the low 90s Thursday with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day, but most of us will be dry.

The low 90s continue Friday with a lot of sunshine for the first games of the College World Series.

With a little more wind, we really heat up again over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 90s, and we could get close to 100 again for Father's Day.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy and Breezy

High: 103

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy and Breezy

Low: 82

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

P.M. Storms

High: 99

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Storms

High: 90

