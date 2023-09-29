Record Heat for the Weekend

Record heat arrives this afternoon! It will be mostly sunny and breezy as we heat up into the mid 90s, breaking the current record of 92 for the date set in 1971. We could still be near 90 for kickoff of our Friday night football games, then cooling into the low 80s by the 4th quarters.

Overnight, we stay warm, cooling into the low 70s for Saturday morning.

Saturday will also be hot and breezy with record heat and a lot of sunshine. Omaha likely hits 94, breaking the record of 93 from 1994. Lincoln will also be in the mid 90s for the Huskers game, so drink plenty of water and don't forget your sunscreen.

Sunday will be in the low 90s, which would fall just shy of the record of 94.

The 90s continue Monday with mostly sunny skies and a little stronger wind than normal.

A cold front finally moves in Tuesday, hopefully with some showers and storms. Depending on exactly when it arrives, we'll probably be in the low 80s for the afternoon.

Then, we're a lot cooler with low 70s Wednesday and Thursday!!

