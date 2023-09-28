Record Heat Into the Weekend

It starts to get breezy Thursday as warmer weather starts to blow in from the southeast. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

After a stretch of cool mornings recently, we don't cool off us much overnight. We will drop into the mid 60s for Friday morning.

The real heat kicks in Friday. We could hit 93 in Omaha, breaking the record of 92 from 1971. It will also be breezy and mostly sunny.

A couple isolated showers and storms are possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning, but most of us stay dry. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds around in the afternoon as the wind continues to blow in near-record heat. Highs will be near 92, which would fall just shy of Omaha's record of 93. Saturday could also end with a couple spotty showers and storms across the region.

It stays mostly sunny, hot, and breezy Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 90s.

Our next cold front is looking more likely to arrive Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. Depending exactly when it gets here, the afternoon will likely be in the low 80s.

It will be a lot more comfortable Wednesday with mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 93

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Breezy

High: 92

